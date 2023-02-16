Students hold walk-out at Okemos HS after shooting down the road at Michigan State

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Okemos High School held a walk-out Thursday morning in support of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting.

In total, there were eight victims in the tragic incident.

Three people were killed and five more were injured, and one of those who was inured was an Okemos High School graduate, principal Daniel Kemsley told 6 News.

The walk-out started around 8:15 a.m. Thursday and students gathered in front of the building.

Hundreds of students participated in the walk-out, and student organizers stood on chairs at the front of the group to address the crowd.

Just a week before the horrifying shooting at Michigan State, Okemos High School was put into a lockdown after false reports of an active shooter in the building. Dozens of police officers rushed into the building to investigate the report and for a few minutes it all seemed to real. The report turned out to be part of a number of swatting calls from around the state, but still left students feeling very uneasy.

School was cancelled the next day because of the scare.

6 News is at the walk-out and will have more for you on how this latest shooting has left them feeling.