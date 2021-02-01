Online ‘backdoor’ used by 2,700 to schedule vaccinations

Dr. Nick Gilpin receives his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot from registered nurse Susan Grant at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area health care system says about 2,700 people were able to use an online scheduling vulnerability to register out-of-turn for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beaumont Health says it has determined a user publicly shared an unauthorized pathway for scheduling that allowed 2,700 people to “cut in line.”

Beaumont is cancelling all the appointments that used the unauthorized pathway. Individuals who scheduled an appointment that way will be notified via email that their appointment has been cancelled.

Beaumont’s information technology team detected and shut down unusual activity Saturday on its Epic electronic medical record system.

Personal medical records were not compromised, and users were not able to access hospital records.