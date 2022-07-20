HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been arrested following reports of a stolen SUV from Hancock on July 13.

According to the Hancock Police Department, a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was stolen around 3:55 p.m. on Finn St. in Hancock. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.

Once the SUV was reported stolen and with the help of OnStar, the Trailblazer was found and stopped in Florence County, Wisconsin by the Sheriff’s Department.

Three people were in the SUV at the time and arrested on various charges including the theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, meth, illegal prescriptions, marijuana and other drug related items.

The Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the report. Names of the three suspects aren’t being released by authorities at this time.