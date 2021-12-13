LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Between October 18 and 22, law enforcement officers statewide performed dedicated patrols to look for drivers illegally passing school buses.

The campaign is in it’s second year. Law enforcement agencies also worked with local school districts to provide education and enforcement. Preliminary reports indicate that there were 122 traffic stops and 50 citations issued for illegal passing of school buses. 29 other types of citations were also issued and three misdemeanor arrests were made.

“Drivers have an obligation to know and obey the laws regarding when to stop for a school bus,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Ensuring our students are safe during loading and unloading must be a priority for everyone.”

Drivers are supposed to prepare to stop when a school buses’ overhead lights are flashing yellow and are to stop at least 20 feet away from the bus when the overhead lights are flashing red. 18 law enforcement agencies participated in “Operation Safe Stop,” including municipal and county officers in addition to the Michigan State Police.

“I am grateful to our bus drivers, law enforcement officers, and Michiganders who drive safely for keeping our kids safe on the road,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Operation Safe Stop is an effective joint effort that reminds us that we all have to be mindful on the road and do our part to help kids get to school safely. We will continue finding ways to help kids stay focused on learning without worrying for their health and safety, both in and out of the classroom.”

You can find more information about “Operation Safe Stop” and school bus safety online.