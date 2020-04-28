Otsego man sings ‘God Bless America’ to uplift his community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “God Bless America” is a tune that underscores David Youngs’ love for his country and his neighbors.

“‘God Bless America’ is really a prayer,” Youngs said.

The Allegan County resident has been singing that prayer from his front porch in Otsego for more than a month.

“I just thought it would be a way of praying over the neighborhood and bringing people together,” Youngs said.

With no music and no choir, he succeeded, using only his baritone voice to bring harmony to his listeners.

“When I see that flag, too, that blesses me,” said neighbor Dianne Timmerman. “I love it.”

Matt Grile, a man who lives next door to Youngs, said he finds Youngs’ voice comforting.

“You hear it and you know your neighbors are out, and they’re okay,” Grile said.

Youngs said he’ll keep singing “God Bless America” until Gov. Whitmer lifts her Stay Home, Stay Safe order. Until that time, he’ll be a familiar voice in an uncertain time.

“I love to inspire people,” he said.

Youngs told News 8 he serenades his neighbors every day at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. He says he sings to spread joy amid sorrow.