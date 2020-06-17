‘Our Power, Our Census’: Michigan 2020 Census encourages national day of action to help increase census awareness

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan 2020 Census reported that the state already reached their 2010 response rate and hope more Michganders complete this years census.

The 2020 census stops collecting information Halloween night. Until then, organizers are continuing to spread awareness about the importance of completing this year’s survey.

“There are two really important thing connected to our census,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan 2020 Census Executive Director.

“And that is the funding that comes into our state based on our census count that funds really critical programs, from health care programs to education programs, but also our political representation as well and setting politics aside, this is our congressional voice, this is our Michigan voice in the federal process, so at the end of the day this is about critical resources to our state.”

Already, 67% of Michiganders have filled out their 2020 census, but Kerry believes the bigger the turnout, the more resources will become available for communities across the state.

“We have about $30 billion dollars annually that comes into our state for programs that are based on our census count,” said Ebersole Singh.

“Roughly, that equates to about $3,000 dollars per person, so if you would think of a family of four over 10 years is actually $1.2 million dollars, so this is real money that comes back into your communities based on your census count.”

Kerry notes the previous census information helped fund a wide-variety of state programs, and allowed the state to receive some much needed help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state of Michigan was allocated ventilators from the federal stockpile based on our population count, so this truly is about our federal government understanding the resources our state needs and us getting what we deserve.”

The Michigan 2020 Census needs your help to increase census awareness.

Wednesday at 12:01 pm, the public can participate in a social media blast, calling on all Michiganders to complete this years census.

If you still need to complete the 2020 Census, click here.

"In Michigan, $30 billion in federal funding is on the line for these, and countless other services we rely on every day, based on our response to the 2020 Census. We're using the 'Our Power, Our Census' national day of action as an opportunity to remind everyone living in the Great Lakes State to Be Counted."

Michiganders are invited to join the “digital thunderclap” by tweeting, posting and sharing social media content to highlight the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.

Here are several other ways to get involved in “Our Power, Our Census” activities:

Post about the convenience of completing the 2020 Census — which can be done by mail, phone and online — using the hashtags #2020Census, #BeCounted and #CountMeIn.



Use your favorite social media platform to encourage Michiganders to fill out their census forms.



Share and like posts from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to provide your networks with the most current 2020 Census information.



Visit the 2020 Census Social Hub for customizable graphics to share your support for a complete and accurate count.



Check the Response Rate Map and Rankings Dashboard to see how your hometown is responding to the 2020 Census.



“While Michigan has the fourth-highest census response nationwide, there are far too many communities in our state with response rates more than 20% lower than their 2010 response rates,” Ebersole Singh said. “It’s never been more critical for our state to have a complete count. That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to participate in ‘Our Power, Our Census’ activities on June 17 and make sure they, their family members and friends have filled out their census.”

The 2020 Census includes just nine questions, including name, age, gender, ethnicity, race, number of people in the household, anyone else staying in the house on April 1, 2020, if you own or rent your home and your phone number.

Filling out the 2020 Census is more convenient than ever, and the form can be completed by mail, phone and – for the first time – online. All information shared on the census is 100% confidential and helps determine federal funding for health care, education, senior programs and other services Michiganders rely on every day. An accurate census count also determines how many seats Michigan has in Congress.

