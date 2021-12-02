Oxford student: ‘I thought I was gonna die’

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As shots rang out at Oxford High School Tuesday, a student sent a text to her father: “I love you.”

Katelynn Bilbey, a junior, said she was in the hallway with a friend, headed to class, when she heard gunshots.

“We heard the first gunshots,” she recalled to News 8 Thursday. “We both froze and she wasn’t moving, so I had to grab her and move into a classroom and we immediately closed the door and sat down. Everyone thought at first it was a drill and didn’t think it was real.”

When she heard another round of gunfire, she texted her father, who works in law enforcement, telling him she loves him and thanking him for being a wonderful father.

“I thought I didn’t know if I was going to make it out alive so I thought I was gonna die,” Bilbey said.

The texts between Bilbey and her father.

Police eventually led her and her classmates out of the school. She was reunited with her father at a nearby Meijer.

“I just saw him and immediately ran to him and gave him a hug and I started crying,” she said. “That was first point I felt safe.”

Four of her schoolmates were killed in the shooting: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Several others and a teacher were hurt.

The 15-year-old who opened fire has been charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Bilbey said healing will take time.

“I feel like my adrenaline is still going from Tuesday. A lot if my classmates feel that way,” she said. “We don’t feel like this could’ve happened at Oxford.”