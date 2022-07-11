SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), a $3 million Canadian painting project begins this week on the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

The project, funded through the Federal Bridge Corp. Limited (FBCL) along with a capital budget allocation approved by the Canadian government, will paint the curb and service walk railing on the Canadian half of the bridge.

Hastings Painting Corp. of Windsor, Ontario is listed as the prime contractor for the project. They will use a high-ratio calcium sulfonate alkyd (HRCSA) one-coat paint system.

“This innovative product and process offers many benefits,” said Bridge Engineer Karl Hansen. “We anticipate cost savings, enhanced corrosion resistance, quicker completion time, and minimized disturbance to the environment and our customers.”

One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times, but the The International Bridge Administration (IBA) advises drivers to expect delays, pay attention for workers, and use extra caution in the work zone.

The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.