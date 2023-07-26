WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) – For more than 70 years, there have been questions about what happened to a Palmer man during the Korean War. On Wednesday, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) answered one of those questions, by identifying the remains of Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy.

McCarthy would have been 20-years old in 19050 when he was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. His unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea on December 2. His remains could not be recovered after the battle.

In June of 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes to the U.S. There were purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the war. The boxes arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii in August 2018. They were then taken to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

It wasn’t until Feb. 13, 2023 that scientists from DPAA were able identify McCarthy’s remains. It took a combination anthropological analysis, circumstantial evidence, and the addition of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis by scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

A rosette will be placed next to McCarthy’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to indicate that he has been accounted for.

McCarthy will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. No date has been set for the ceremony.

Family and funeral information can be found by contacting the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil.