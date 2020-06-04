Panel OKs $1.2B coronavirus bill; visitation rules relaxed

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer lifted Michigan’s nearly 10-week coronavirus stay-at-home order Monday, letting restaurants reopen to dine-in customers next week and immediately easing limits on outdoor gatherings while keeping social-distancing rules intact. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allocate more than $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, including $200 million to help small businesses restart as stay-at-home restrictions are loosened.

The state, meanwhile, relaxed rules Tuesday so people can visit patients in hospitals and accompany them to physicians’ offices as long as they are screened.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer rescinded an order that allowed governments to delay responses to public-records requests during the emergency, effective June 11.

Grants to small businesses would be capped at $5,000 under the legislation sent to the Michigan House.