Partnership plans to expand career options for HBCU students

DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Mortgage is working with a nonprofit to prepare students at a half-dozen historically Black colleges and universities to access traditionally underrepresented employment fields.
The program was announced Thursday and is part of the Detroit-based mortgage company’s collaboration with HomeFree-USA’s Center for Financial Advancement which provides financial education and career programming to students on HBCU campuses.
The center introduces students at Fisk University in Tennessee, North Carolina A&T State University, Fort Valley State University in Georgia, Bowie State and Morgan State universities in Maryland, and North Carolina Central University to the mortgage and real estate finance industry as career opportunities.
