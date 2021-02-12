Partnership plans to expand career options for HBCU students

FILE – In this April 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Education Department released a report Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, amid its effort to enforce a 1986 law requiring U.S. universities to disclose gifts and contracts from foreign sources. The department’s findings are primarily based on investigations it has opened at 12 schools, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown universities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Mortgage is working with a nonprofit to prepare students at a half-dozen historically Black colleges and universities to access traditionally underrepresented employment fields.

The program was announced Thursday and is part of the Detroit-based mortgage company’s collaboration with HomeFree-USA’s Center for Financial Advancement which provides financial education and career programming to students on HBCU campuses.

The center introduces students at Fisk University in Tennessee, North Carolina A&T State University, Fort Valley State University in Georgia, Bowie State and Morgan State universities in Maryland, and North Carolina Central University to the mortgage and real estate finance industry as career opportunities.