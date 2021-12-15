LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Legislature recently passed a series of bills with the goal of empowering Michigan’s economic development efforts and supporting new and existing small businesses.

“Yesterday, legislative leadership from both parties came together to pass critical bills that will back small businesses and empower Michigan to grow and attract billions in investment and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Thanks to the effective collaboration of legislative leadership in both parties, our state will be competitive for every dollar and every job for years to come. I am confident that, together, we can continue to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and uplift our communities by setting up this critical economic development fund. The bills also deliver resources directly to new and existing small businesses, building on the work we have been doing for over 18 months to ensure they can thrive. Our efforts prove that when we put Michiganders first, we are capable of extraordinary progress. I will continue working with anyone to deliver meaningful change on the kitchen-table priorities that make a difference in people’s lives.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is working on several projects that would invest billions of dollars into Michigan creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and continuing the state’s economic growth. The programs will support business retention and attraction efforts through improved site readiness efforts and a new “home-court” advantage for automotive, electric vehicle and advanced manufacturing growth in the state.

Additionally the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration set up 23 economic relief programs delivering over $240 million to small businesses in Michigan. The grants supported over 25,000 companies and retained over 200,000 jobs with nearly 75% of the support going to restaurants, bars, retailers and other service industry small businesses.