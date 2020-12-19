Pavilion relocated from eroding bluff in Michigan state park

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — A pavilion at a state park in northern Michigan has been relocated from an eroding shoreline.

The Department of Natural Resources says the shelter at Orchard Beach State Park now is 230 feet from Lake Michigan in Manistee.

The shelter stood for more than 70 years on a bluff which has become unstable due to waves and rising water levels. It was about 50 feet back from the bluff’s edge before the move.

It now will serve as the centerpiece for the 200-acre park’s revitalized day-use area, offering improved accessibility for shelter visitors and, eventually, a new playground.

