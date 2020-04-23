Personal Protection Equipment donation site set up at Westwood Mall, second day for drop offs this weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Personal protection equipment is running low in Marquette County, so officials are turning to the public for help.

Wednesday, around a dozen people dropped off medical gowns, gloves, N-95 and surgical masks, shoe covers, and hand sanitizer at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

If you’d like to help, donations will be accepted again this Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

People are asked to pull up to the front entrance of the Westwood Mall and a volunteer will be there to take the donations.