Personal Protection Equipment donation site set up at Westwood Mall, second day for drop offs this weekend

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Personal protection equipment is running low in Marquette County, so officials are turning to the public for help.

Wednesday, around a dozen people dropped off medical gowns, gloves, N-95 and surgical masks, shoe covers, and hand sanitizer at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

If you’d like to help, donations will be accepted again this Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

People are asked to pull up to the front entrance of the Westwood Mall and a volunteer will be there to take the donations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Spring Nature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Nature"

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"