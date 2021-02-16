Peters: Insurance could start as early as March 1 under special ACA enrollment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A special open enrollment period for people who need health care coverage is now underway.

The Affordable Care Act enrollment period is normally at the end of the year but because so many people have lost insurance due to the pandemic, the federal government has created a special enrollment through May 15.

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox joined U.S. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, in a Zoom media call to encourage people in Michigan to sign up for coverage.

Fox said as many as 600,000 to 1 million people in the state that could be without insurance. She estimated that as many as 40,000 people may have lost insurance during the pandemic because of losing a job.

Peters urged those without insurance to sign up now so coverage can begin in less than two weeks.

“It’s clear we’re talking about a large number. There are very large estimates of folks who have lost insurance during the pandemic,” Peters said. “Now they may have been able to go on to COBRA or Medicare, Medicaid, other types of insurance program after that. But there are still a substantial number of folks who right now do not have health care coverage in the state and there is an affordable, quality program now available that they can sign up for and start insurance coverage. If they do it this month, it will start March 1. And it’s incredibly important for them to get online and spend a half-hour or so signing up to make sure they are protected and their family is protected.”

Fox also said people already on an ACA program may want to double check their enrollment. In the event their income has gone down, more subsidies may be available.

You can get more information about the special enrollment period at HealthCare.gov.