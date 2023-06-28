GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – Less than a week after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed, a Pickford man has been indicted on federal charges. He is accused of planning a shooting at an East Lansing synagogue.

Seann Patrick Pietila now faces two counts of Interstate Threatening Communication and one count of Threat to Kill or Injure by Means of Fire

Pietila is accused of making violent threats through communications on Instagram, which appear to plan acts of violence to kill people. Pietila is also accused of sending messages about neo-nazism, antisemitism, the glorification of previous mass shooters, and intentions to mimic past mass shooters.

“No one should face violent threats because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We have seen a rise in antisemitism across the nation and here in Michigan, and my office is committed to using all our powers to protect the public and ensure accountability.”

If convicted, Pietila would face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the first two charges. An additional maximum sentence of 10 years and another $250,000 fine would be imposed if convicted of the Threat to Kill or Injure by Means of Fire charge.

“The crimes alleged in this indictment have made members of our community feel unsafe as they practice their religion. No American should fear engaging in their constitutionally protected rights,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of our state and local law enforcement partners to disrupt this defendant before he could put his plans into action.”

Leading the prosecution in this case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor. The next court date for Pietila has not yet been announced.