Pizza entrepreneur charged with fraud in virus loan program

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area pizza entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in seeking more than $900,000 in government-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Bischoff received approximately $594,000 from lenders, according to the government.
Bischoff is accused of giving false information about his payroll and the number of employees and making other misrepresentations.
The 60-year-old Bischoff is co-founder of Passport Pizza in Macomb County.
The court filing is titled a criminal “information,” which means a guilty plea is likely.
