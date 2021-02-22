Plane lands without landing gear at Michigan airport

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A dual propeller plane landed safely on its belly without its landing gear at Jewett Airport in Mason today around 12:25 p.m., according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was a 60-year-old man and was the only person in the plane. The pilot was not hurt but the plane was damaged on the underside and on both propellers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories