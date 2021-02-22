Plane lands without landing gear at Michigan airport

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A dual propeller plane landed safely on its belly without its landing gear at Jewett Airport in Mason today around 12:25 p.m., according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot was a 60-year-old man and was the only person in the plane. The pilot was not hurt but the plane was damaged on the underside and on both propellers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.