Police: 3 dead when 2 vehicles collide along I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — State police say three people were killed early Monday when a car rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed along Interstate 94 in Detroit.
Troopers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash scene along eastbound I-94 found that a Chevy Camaro had rear-ended a Mercury SUV that was also driving east on the highway.
State police say a 39-year-old man was driving the Camaro with a 38-year-old woman in the passenger seat, while a 61-year-old was driving the Mercury SUV.
All three were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The crash closed the freeway for about three hours.
Latest Stories
- Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon
- Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?
- ‘This really happened’: Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant
- 460,000 pole saws recalled because blade may fall off
- ‘It was so scary’: Doorbell camera catches deadly shootout in Kansas City