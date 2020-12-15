Police: 3 dead when 2 vehicles collide along I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — State police say three people were killed early Monday when a car rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed along Interstate 94 in Detroit.

Troopers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash scene along eastbound I-94 found that a Chevy Camaro had rear-ended a Mercury SUV that was also driving east on the highway.

State police say a 39-year-old man was driving the Camaro with a 38-year-old woman in the passenger seat, while a 61-year-old was driving the Mercury SUV.

All three were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash closed the freeway for about three hours.

