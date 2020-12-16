Police: Boy, 8, dies after shooting in suburban Detroit home

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has died after being shot in a suburban Detroit home. Police say the boy was wounded Tuesday afternoon when a gun discharged in Canton Township. He later died at a hospital.

Deputy Chief Craig Wilsher said one person has been arrested and the case was expected to be submitted Wednesday to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office for charges.

No further details have been released.

