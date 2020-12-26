Police: Detroit inmate freed because of virus shoots fiancée

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who was released early from prison because of the threat of COVID-19 has been charged with attempted murder in the shootings of his fiancée and her mother.
Ronald Segars is accused of shooting them during a fight last week.
Segars was serving a five-year sentence for drug and gun crimes when federal Judge Arthur Tarnow released him in June.
Segars was told he could return to Detroit on supervised release, a form of probation. Segars had pledged to get a job and stay out of trouble.
The judge also warned him to stay away from guns.
Latest Stories
- PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville
- ‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
- Michigan canvasser still afraid after threat, suspect arrest
- Prehistoric human remains found along Michigan Lake park
- County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits