Police: Detroit inmate freed because of virus shoots fiancée

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who was released early from prison because of the threat of COVID-19 has been charged with attempted murder in the shootings of his fiancée and her mother.

Ronald Segars is accused of shooting them during a fight last week.

Segars was serving a five-year sentence for drug and gun crimes when federal Judge Arthur Tarnow released him in June.

Segars was told he could return to Detroit on supervised release, a form of probation. Segars had pledged to get a job and stay out of trouble.

The judge also warned him to stay away from guns.

