Police lose drunken driving case at Michigan’s top court

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have lost an appeal in a drunken driving case that was thrown out because of a dispute over the speed limit in western Michigan.

The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments in November. It said Wednesday it will let an appeals court decision stand in favor of the driver.

Anthony Owen was stopped and accused of drunken driving in Ionia County in 2015.

A sheriff’s deputy said the stop was justified because Owen was traveling at 43 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Owen’s attorney successfully argued that because there was no sign, the speed limit was 55 mph by default.

