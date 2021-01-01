Police make arrest in slaying of suburban Detroit teenager

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police say a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a suburban Detroit teenager gunned down in a shooting that also left his father in critical condition.

South Lyon police say the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in arresting the suspect in Wednesday’s killing of 17-year-old Dylan Stamper and the wounding of 43-year-old Kevin Stamper.

Sgt. Chris Faught tells the Detroit Free Press the suspect turned himself in early Friday and could be arraigned on charges by the end of the weekend.

No additional information was immediately released about the suspect, who was being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Latest Stories