Police: Man broke into Eminem’s home, wanted to ‘kill him’

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home in April told the rapper that “he was there to kill him.” The courtroom testimony came from a police officer Wednesday.

A judge found enough evidence to send Matthew Hughes to trial on charges of home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

Hughes wasn’t armed when he was discovered in Eminem’s home in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping and thought the man was his nephew. Officer Adam Hackstock says Eminem escorted Hughes out of the house.

Eminem didn’t attend the court hearing.

