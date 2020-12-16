Police: Man sought after body found on former Navy vessel

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 43-year-old man was being sought in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found on a former Navy training vessel in Port Huron.

Port Huron police say a warrant charging Reginald Grasty with murder and mutilation of a corpse has been issued.

Grasty was believed to be homeless and has relatives in the Detroit area.

The body of 44-year-old William Orlow was found June 23 on the Grayfox, about 68 miles northeast of Detroit.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that Grayfox Association board chair Jim Semerad has said Grasty lived on the ship with Orlow for about two weeks in October 2019 as a part of a job skills program.

