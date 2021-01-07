Police: Man’s body found in tent at Lansing homeless camp

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body has been found in a tent at a homeless camp in Lansing.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. His name and age were not immediately released.

The Lansing State Journal reports that his body was found Wednesday afternoon in the encampment known as the “Back 40” where the homeless live in improvised shelters.

City officials citing health concerns have considered clearing out the camp.

Officials said that as of mid-December, about 10 people were living in the area. But advocates for the homeless estimated the number to be about 20.

