Police: Officers shoot burglary suspect who rammed squad car

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A 35-year-old man suspected of stealing a safe was shot by police in suburban Detroit as he rammed his vehicle into a marked squad car.

Police say the man was shot about 2 a.m. Thursday outside a motel north of Detroit in Madison Heights. He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Officers had been watching the man at the motel, which is near the Warren city limits.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he was under surveillance when a safe was taken about 1:15 a.m. Thursday from a restaurant in Auburn Hills.

Dwyer said officers followed the man’s vehicle back to the motel where he was shot as he drove toward them and struck the police car.

