Police records: 6 from Michigan arrested in DC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least six people from Michigan were arrested in Washington D.C. on the day of or after a mob rushed the U.S. Capitol, forcing representatives and senators to flee.

According to DC police arrest information listed online, the six are Micah Femia, 36; Shawn Floyd, 44; Logan Grimes, 25; John Parker, 64; Mathew Staley, 44; and Ryan Williams, 29. Their hometowns were not immediately known.

Femia, Floyd, Parker, Staley and Williams were all charged with curfew violations.

Parker was also charged with unlawful entry and the arrest record lists the location as the Capitol.

Grimes was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of unregistered ammunition. He was arrested several blocks away from the White House and even further from the Capitol.

Fueled by President Donald Trump’s continued lies that the election was “stolen” from him massive crowd of supporters on Wednesday marched on the U.S. Capitol, where Congress was working to certify the Electoral College results in favor of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

The mob ultimately breached the Capitol, prompting police to evacuate senators and representatives from the building. They smashed out windows and ransacked offices and milled about the House and Senate chambers.

One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police. Three others died of medical emergencies during the riot, police said.

The mob was eventually pushed back and Congress resumed its work, certifying the election in the early hours of Thursday.