Police: Standoff follows shots fired call at Detroit home

DETROIT (AP) — Two men have been arrested on Detroit’s northeast side after refusing police orders to leave a home believed to be the location of a shooting.
The Detroit News reports that the men, ages 44 and 30, surrendered about 7:30 a.m. Friday following a nearly 7-hour standoff.
Officers had gone to the home after gunfire was reported about 12:40 a.m.
They found shell casings outside. About 1:20 a.m. Friday, someone dropped off a 22-year-old man at a hospital. The man had been shot and later died.
The newspaper reports that his death and the shots fired outside the home were believed to be connected.
