Poll: Majority of Michiganders favor mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—With the November General election just a couple of weeks away, a new poll shows the majority of Michiganders would favor a national policy that would require wearing masks in enclosed areas, and when going outdoors in crowds until COVID-19 is brought under control.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

According to the data, 63% of those polled say they would be in favor a policy requiring masks, while, 37% say they would oppose such a mandate. Everyone polled did give an opinion on this issue, and no one declined to answer.

Masks mandates are currently at the center of Michigan politics, in the wake of the Michigan Supreme Court ruling, Governor Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her power, while responding to the pandemic.

In response to that, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order, restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and childcare facilities, placing capacity limitations on stores, bars and other public venues and providing for safer workplaces.

Under that order, masks must be worn at any gatherings occurring at businesses, offices, schools, childcare facilities, sporting events and other non-residential events.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th

