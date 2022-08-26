GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a strong lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan governor, a new poll shows.

The EPIC-MRA poll released Friday morning shows that if the election were held immediately, 50% of respondents would vote for Whitmer, while 39% would vote for Dixon. Eleven percent were undecided.

This despite the fact that 51% of those polled gave Whitmer a negative job rating. Forty-seven gave her a positive rating. President Joe Biden, also a Democrat, had an even worse showing — 69% gave him a negative job rating and 30% positive.

The race for Michigan attorney general was in a statistical dead heat, with a difference just inside the poll’s margin of error: 43% of people polled said they would vote to re-elect Dana Nessel, a Democrat, and 39% said they would vote for Republican Matt DePerno. Eighteen percent were undecided.

The Michigan secretary of state campaign is just outside the margin of error: 44% of respondents said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson and 38% for Republican Kristina Karamo. Eighteen percent were undecided.

The general election is Nov. 8.

ABORTION BALLOT QUESTION

When voters go the polls for the general election, they may be deciding on question that would enshrine reproductive rights, including the right to abortions, in the Michigan Constitution. The poll showed it looks like the ballot question would pass easily.

Sixty-seven percent of people polled said they would vote for an amendment that would protect abortion rights. Twenty-four percent said they would vote against it. Nine percent were undecided or declined to answer.

That’s even though 33% of those polled identified themselves as pro-life and against abortion except in cases where the mother’s life was at risk. Fifty-eight percent of those polled called themselves pro-choice. Nine percent were undecided or declined to say.

Nineteen percent of those polled said abortion laws were the most important issue in Michigan right now.

The petition signatures for the ballot question still need to be certified by the Board of State Canvassers; that could happen next week. The petition has been challenged.

THE POLL

EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 people between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Of those polled, 39% called themselves Democrats and 39% Republicans. Seventeen percent said they were independents. The remainder identified otherwise, were undecided or declined to say.

Seventy-six percent of respondents identified themselves as white, 11% as Black, 2% as Hispanic or Latino, 1% Asian and 1% Native American. Three percent identified as mixed race, 1% fell into another category and 5% declined to identify their race.

Thirty percent of those surveyed were 65 or older, 28% were between the ages of 50 and 64, 23% were between the ages of 25 and 49 and 19% were 18 to 34.