A voluntary recall has been issued by Kwik Trip, Inc. for three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cups and tray products. According to a release from the FDA, the products contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.

The impacted products included sell-by dates of November 4, 2023 through December 3, 2023. Those products were sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota.

Product Description Container Size UPC Sell By Date Range MIXED FRUIT CUP 6OZ 39779 00240 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023 CANTALOUPE CUP 6OZ 39779 00213 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023 FRUIT TRAY 16OZ 39779 00248 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023

No illnesses have been reported, related to the fruit products. According to the FDA, the following guidance was issued to consumers:

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.

Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.

If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.

Kwik Trip, Inc. suggests anyone who bought the affected products, to throw them out immediately or return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund. Customers can also call. 608-781-8988.