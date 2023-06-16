LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer is calling on President Biden to help counties across the Upper Peninsula affected by flooding earlier this year.

The letter from Governor Whitmer to the president requests a Major Disaster Declaration and activation of the public assistance program for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties.

The request for federal assistance follows Governor Whitmer’s state of emergency declaration earlier this year for the affected counties, using all available state resources.

The spring flooding was caused by sustained warmer temperatures which caused a rapid snowmelt, overwhelming waterways, causing infrastructure and personal property damage. The majority of the damage occurred between April 10 to May 14.

“We are using every tool in our toolbox to support Yoopers as they recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding this spring,” said Governor Whitmer. “A presidential declaration would deliver critical resources to the U.P., and we need all hands on deck to support impacted communities. Tough times call for tough people, and Michiganders will get through this together.”

“Frequent and severe flooding during the spring have overwhelmed communities across the Upper Peninsula and caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “I urge the President to grant Governor Whitmer’s request and declare a Major Disaster so that these communities can get the federal resources they need to rebuild and recover.”

“I support Governor Whitmer’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the severe flooding in the Upper Peninsula,” said U.S. Representative Jack Bergman, “and I encourage the Biden Administration to join our all-hands-on-deck response by honoring the request. The flooding and its damage has been catastrophic and widespread – so our recovery and restoration efforts must be equally robust. To properly and promptly address the destruction of infrastructure and property, we must all, at every level of government, be unified.”

“Our local road commissions and emergency coordinators have done an outstanding jobs ince the beginning of this spring’s flooding to catalogue and coordinate the danger and damage,” said State Senator Ed McBroom, (R-Waucedah Township). “Thank you to the Michigan State Police as well for their excellent assistance throughout this time, making it possible for the governor to make this request for federal resources to rebuild.”

“The U.P. is still working to recover from the damage these historic floods brought to our communities, and the support of our federal government will go a long way to getting us back on our feet,” said State Representative Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). “As natural disasters continue ramping up due to climate change, all levels of government should be working together to bolster our infrastructure and protect our neighborhoods from the impacts.”

A preliminary assessment of damage from state, federal, and local officials started on May 22. An estimated $56 million would cover immediate response costs and damages to infrastructure and public facilities.

Once the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) considers Governor Whitmer’s letter, a recommendation will be given to the president. He will then decide whether to declare a major disaster and grant this federal aid.

View the full letter to President Biden here.