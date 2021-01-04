Program seeks alternatives to youth incarceration

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A program that seeks community-based alternatives to the practice of locking up youth offenders or placing them in rehabilitation facilities outside their homes has come to communities in Michigan.

The nonprofit Youth Advocate Programs is working with Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services on the effort in Saginaw, Mecosta, Osceola, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Isabella and Clare counties.

Funding from Ballmer Group to Youth Advocate Programs is helping with start-up costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this article and Local 3 will update when more information becomes available.

