Record 129,000 Michiganders filed for unemployment last week

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A record 129,000 Michiganders filed claims for unemployment benefits last week amid fallout from jobs lost due to the virus outbreak.

The number of applications shattered the previous high of 77,000 in January 2009, during the Great Recession.

Applications for the week ending March 21 rose more than 23-fold from the week before and represent 3% of Michigan’s total workers who are eligible for jobless benefits.

With layoffs mounting, a major expansion of unemployment benefits was included in an economic relief bill nearing final approval in Congress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

Salvation Army open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army open"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020"

Stormy Kromer produces masks and gowns for hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Kromer produces masks and gowns for hospitals"

Marquette County Jail addresses its COVID-19 safety precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Jail addresses its COVID-19 safety precautions"

Gov. Whitmer one-on-one conversation with Local 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Whitmer one-on-one conversation with Local 3"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020"