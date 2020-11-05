Record 5.5M voted in Michigan; highest turnout % in 60 years

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 5.5 million people voted in Michigan’s presidential election — the most ever and the highest percentage of voting-age residents to cast a ballot in 60 years.
The number of voters — in a pandemic — smashed the record of 5 million in 2008.
About 71% of those age 18 and older voted.
The only general election in the past 72 years with a larger portion was 1960.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday it was “particularly inspiring and encouraging” that more than 28,000 people took advantage of a new option and registered and voted on Election Day.
