ACME, Mich. (WJMN) – The Conference and Tradeshow is an opportunity for brewers, growers and processors to develop relationships and share information.

It will take place at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme, Michigan from January 12 to 14. Hop and barley sessions will include research updates from Michigan State University Faculty, grower panels and time for discussion. Some topics that will be featured are a lanternfly update by Rufus Issacs, a Diaporthe presentation by Tim Miles in addition to a panel on the status of the hop supply chain.

Featured barley topics include variety and management trial reports from MSU and Cornell University, information on alternative barley markets with Alyssa Hartman of the Artisan Grain Collaborative and updates from representatives of the American Malting Barley Association and Michigan Craft Beverage Council. There will also be access to brewer topics of interest. The tentative agenda is available online.

Registration for participants and vendors can be done online and the cost starts at $300.