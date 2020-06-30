Regulators deny quick approval of new Great Lakes pipeline

FILE – In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan. Judge Michael Kelly of the Michigan Court of Claims has handed a victory to a company seeking to build a tunnel that would house a Great Lakes oil pipeline. Kelly ruled Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 the state Legislature did not violate the Michigan Constitution by voting last year to approve a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)

Traverse City, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan regulatory agency has denied Enbridge’s request for quick approval of its plan to put a replacement oil pipeline beneath a Great Lakes channel.

The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday voted to conduct a full review of Enbridge’s proposal.

Enbridge wants to extend the pipeline through a tunnel that would be drilled beneath the Straits of Mackinac, connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan.

It would replace dual Line 5 pipes that lie on the bottom of the straits.

The company contends it doesn’t need the public service commission’s approval for the new line because the agency allowed the original pipes in 1953.

Enbridge’s statement on the decision:

Enbridge respects the Michigan Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) decision and we look forward to the next steps in the regulatory process.

We have submitted our application and are prepared for the full review process.

We know that the majority of Michiganders support the Great Lakes Tunnel project, including the replacement pipeline at issue in the MPSC proceeding, and we are committed to building it. We appreciate the timeliness of the decision by the MPSC as it allows us to remain on schedule for completion of the project. Placing a new pipeline in a new Great Lakes Tunnel will provide extra layers of safety and environmental protection and make what are currently safe pipelines even safer.

Pending receipt of all permits and regulatory approvals, we anticipate completing construction of the tunnel and replacement pipeline in 2024.