LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance rates according to The Zebra’s annual State of Auto Insurance report.

Premiums increased nationwide by 28% due to the pandemic, the report found, but Michigan drivers only saw a 4% increase.

Last year, premiums declined by nearly 20% since reforms took place.

“Louisiana has surpassed Michigan as the state with the highest average insurance rates in the country, according to this new report from The Zebra,” said Erin McDonough, executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan. “The revised medical fee schedule implemented last year as part of Michigan’s auto no-fault reform finally stopped the egregious overcharging by medical providers that occurred for decades.”

“This plays an integral part to the savings Michigan drivers are seeing in reduced Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fees, including the $400 per-vehicle refund this spring.”

The report also found that more drivers are buying car insurance for the first time ever.

Around 155,000 new drivers purchased car insurance since reforms took effect on July 2, 2020. Over 66,000 of those drivers didn’t have insurance for more than 3 years.