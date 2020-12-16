Reports: Biden to pick former Michigan Gov. Granholm for energy secretary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to head up the U.S. Department of Energy.

Reuters and Politico reported the anticipated nomination Tuesday, with Reuters citing anonymous sources.

Granholm was Michigan’s governor for two terms from 2003 to 2011 and has recently worked as a political contributor for CNN. She has remained active and popular in the Democratic Party.

As energy secretary, she would be key in implementing clean energy initiatives. A key part of that is moving away from reliance on fossil fuels, which will require cooperation from automotive giants. Granholm is familiar with those Michigan-based companies

Political reporter Rick Albin says Granholm would likely not face much of a challenge in getting her nomination confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

