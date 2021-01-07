Reports of a bomb threat close Michigan Capitol building

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Capitol building is temporarily closed because of a bomb threat.

According to the Capitol building Director of Operations, a bomb threat was received around 6:45 a.m. and this information was turned over to Michigan State Police. State police are working to clear the grounds.

Our 6 News crew is at the Capitol and said the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is there. Police entered the building with a dog and are asking people to stay away from the Capitol building at the moment.

Lawmakers have sent out tweets about the threat and this includes Senator Curtis Hertel.

Abdullah Hammoud is a state representative for Michigan’s 15th District. He also tweeted out Thursday morning, “Our Lansing Capitol has been closed for the day because of threats that have been made. This is the current state of our democracy because of a tyrant.”

Along with Hammoud’s tweet was a screenshot that appears to be from the Michigan House of Representatives. The message reads that, “Due to a threat received early this morning, January 7, 2021, the Capitol building is temporarily closed to all members and staff.”

The message also said that Michigan State Police are investigating.

This story is developing and we currently have a 6 News crew at the Capitol to learn more information. 6 News will keep you update on WLNS.com, WLNS 6 News, and our 6 News app.

Latest Stories