Republicans have spent $542K to challenge Whitmer’s orders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 suing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate and House released the figure to a liberal group, Progress Michigan, last week. It was the same day the state Supreme Court ruled against the governor in a similar lawsuit to the Legislature’s.
The Whitmer administration has quickly reinstituted a mask requirement and gathering limits under a law that’s not an issue in the legal challenges. The $542,000 of public money has paid attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.
