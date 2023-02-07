MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Alger County are actively involved in a rescue operation near Miner’s Castle along the Lake Superior shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Alger County dispatch confirms that one person fell from the area of Miner’s Castle and at this time has not been located.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office in Alger County is the U.S. Coast Guard. Air support is coming from Traverse City. A Coast Guard boat is also headed to the area from Marquette.

Miner’s Castle is a popular tourist attraction at the National Lakeshore. This is not the first time is recent years that there have been falls in the area. A dog was rescued in July of 2022. In July of 2021 a man fell to his death from Miner’s Castle.