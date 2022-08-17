MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The latest response following a letter sent to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel from State Rep. Sara Cambensy is another letter, written on behalf of the Northern Michigan University Foundation.

The latest letter, addresses each of the questions raised by Cambensy, including question 14 which was retracted after Cambensy’s office discovered an error in the claim from that question.

The letter on behalf of the NMU foundation calls on the Attorney General to reject the claims made in Cambensy’s letter.

We have contacted Rep. Cambensy’s office for comment.

The letter sent on behalf of the NMU Foundation can be read in it’s entirety below: