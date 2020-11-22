Restaurant ban in Michigan gets mixed response from industry

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mandate that has forced dine-in restaurants and bars to close for the second time this year is getting a mixed response from industry leaders that worry the move could hurt businesses.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the new order earlier this month.

MLive.com reports that state law allows the agency to prohibit gatherings during an epidemic.

The ban, which went into effect Wednesday, will last for three weeks.

Some industry leaders say the ban won’t prevent people from getting COVID-19, while others think it is worth closing to help the state.

