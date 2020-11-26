Restaurants penalized in COVID-19 epidemic order violations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several businesses in Michigan are facing penalties in violating state public health orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a three-week epidemic order on Nov. 15, which required all bars and restaurants to close their indoor dining.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued emergency liquor license suspensions for three businesses: Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo, Brew Works in Fremont and The Meeting Place in Fenton.

Each business is scheduled for a virtual court hearing on Dec. 4. A judge will decide if the suspension should continue or other fines be issued.

MDHHS issued citations, with penalties of up to $1,000 for each violation, for the following businesses:

The Meeting Place in Fenton – $1,000

Big Boy of Sandusky – $5,000

Café Rosetta in Calumet – $1,000

Woodchips Barbecue in Lapeer – $1,000

Fines are due within 30 days of receiving the citation.

The state says more businesses are expected to be penalized, however, most are doing their part in following the order.

“The vast majority of restaurant and bar owners are doing the right thing and they have temporarily closed their indoor service to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We know this is not easy for anyone, this is not an action we take lightly, but the sooner we can mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the sooner we can all get back to doing the things we enjoy.”

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 324,779 coronavirus cases and 8,761 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak was first detected in Michigan in March. The daily number of cases and deaths have surged statewide within the last five weeks.

Noncompliance complaints can be reported to the MLCC online or by calling 866.893.2121.

Latest Stories