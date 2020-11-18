Restaurants sue to try to stop new Whitmer ban on dining

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The governor said she sent a letter to Republican lawmakers this week asking them to pass a bill to require residents wear masks in indoor places and crowded outdoor areas. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Just hours before another shutdown, a Michigan restaurant association is suing to try to stop a ban on indoor dining.

It’s an attack on the latest restrictions from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration in response to a wave of coronavirus cases.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says it made “several good-faith efforts” to reach a compromise with the state health department before the policy was announced Sunday night.

The group says its members could have further reduced risk while keeping their dining rooms open.

The indoor dining ban kicks in after midnight. The lawsuit says the order violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause and due process rights.

