Restaurants sue to try to stop new Whitmer ban on dining

DETROIT (AP) — Just hours before another shutdown, a Michigan restaurant association is suing to try to stop a ban on indoor dining.
It’s an attack on the latest restrictions from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration in response to a wave of coronavirus cases.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says it made “several good-faith efforts” to reach a compromise with the state health department before the policy was announced Sunday night.
The group says its members could have further reduced risk while keeping their dining rooms open.
The indoor dining ban kicks in after midnight. The lawsuit says the order violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause and due process rights.
