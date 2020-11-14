Retiring justice says Supreme Court service was a ‘blessing’

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2007 file photo, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman, right, questions attorney Eric Restuccia, representing the Attorney General of Michigan, during oral arguments in a case on domestic partner benefits in Lansing, Mich. Markman has heard his last round of cases after 21 years as a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court. The 71-year-old Markman is retiring but can still participate in opinions and orders through December. Before hearing five cases Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack recognized Markman’s public service.(AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Markman has heard his last round of cases after 21 years as a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court.

The 71-year-old Markman is retiring but can still participate in opinions and orders through December.

Before hearing five cases Thursday, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack recognized Markman’s public service.

He was a judge at the Michigan appeals court, U.S. attorney in Detroit and deputy attorney general in Washington. Markman says it’s “been a blessing” to serve on the Supreme Court.

In October, Markman wrote the 4-3 opinion that struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders related to the coronavirus.

Latest Stories