LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Markman has heard his last round of cases after 21 years as a justice on the Michigan Supreme Court.
The 71-year-old Markman is retiring but can still participate in opinions and orders through December.
Before hearing five cases Thursday, Chief Justice Bridget McCormack recognized Markman’s public service.
He was a judge at the Michigan appeals court, U.S. attorney in Detroit and deputy attorney general in Washington. Markman says it’s “been a blessing” to serve on the Supreme Court.
In October, Markman wrote the 4-3 opinion that struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders related to the coronavirus.
Latest Stories
- Man admits he killed deer with hammer after video surfaces
- ‘Stop the steal’: Trump supporters rally at Michigan Capitol
- Retiring justice says Supreme Court service was a ‘blessing’
- 2 more Michigan lawmakers test positive for virus amid surge
- LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces