MICHIGAN (WJMN) – All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation will reopen April 30.

Drinking water will not be available until later in May until after yearly testing and treatment of the park water systems is complete.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula close seasonally and reopen in the spring annually. A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks is available on the MDOT website.