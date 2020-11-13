Saginaw Valley St. campus closed amid public safety response

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The campus of Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan is closed due to an ongoing public safety situation.

The school near Saginaw, about 85 miles northwest of Detroit, had warned people Thursday night to avoid its Science West building until further notice, but didn’t provide details.

SVSU Alert: Due to a continuing public safety situation, the SVSU campus is closed for Friday, Nov. 13. Police continue to be on campus, responding to an individual in distress who is isolated in Science West. No students have been involved in the incident. — SVSU (@SVSU) November 13, 2020

The school tweeted early Friday that the campus would be closed for the day. It said: “Police continue to be on campus, responding to an individual in distress” and that no students “have been involved.”

The school also asked people to avoid several other areas of campus, including the Science East building and a library.

